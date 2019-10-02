Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Alton Robichau. View Sign Service Information Broussard's Mortuary 2000 McFaddin Street Beaumont , TX 77701 (409)-832-1621 Funeral service 11:00 AM Calvary Baptist Church 3650 Dowlen Road Beaumont , TX View Map Send Flowers Obituary

James "Jim" Alton Robichau, 67, of Beaumont, died Saturday, September 28, 2019, at Christus Hospital-St. Elizabeth, Beaumont.

Jim was born on September 23, 1952 in Beaumont, to Elaine McCrary Robichau and Hewitt Paul Robichau, Sr. He lived in Beaumont all his life where he attended St. Anne Catholic School, Monsignor Kelly High School, and Lamar University. In 1973, Jim married Nita Anne DeFatta. He was a loyal employee of AT&T for thirty-six years from which he retired in 2011. In 2017 he began a fulfilling new career with Acadian Ambulance Service. In elementary school and high school, he enthusiastically played baseball and football. He continued to be an avid sports fan throughout the remainder of his life, especially supporting his favorite teams, the Texas Longhorns, along with the Houston Astros.

Jim took great pleasure in spending time outdoors, particularly at the deer lease. He referred to the beauty of the deer lease in Rock Springs as "God's Country." Boy Scout Troop 85 was fortunate to have Jim as their Scout Master for several years where he made many close friends. Countless memories were created going on campouts and hikes with the troop and his youngest son, James. Jim was a member of Calvary Baptist Church, where he faithfully served in Children's Ministry. He proudly shared his belief in Jesus Christ, who was his Lord and Savior. Jim, a deeply devoted family man, was loved by so many and known for his kind and gentle spirit.

Survivors include his wife of forty-five years, Nita DeFatta Robichau; devoted mother-in-law, Bert DeFatta; daughter, Stacey White and her husband, Ryan; sons, John Robichau and James Robichau; grandchildren, Anna Grace White, William Ryan White and Gage Corbin Whitenburg; brother, Paul Robichau and his wife, DeeAnn; sisters, Ann Tindall and her husband, Roger; Janie Streety and her husband, Steve.

A gathering of Mr. Robichau's family and friends was held from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, October 1, 2019, at Broussard's, 2000 McFaddin Avenue, Beaumont. His Funeral Service will be at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at Calvary Baptist Church, 3650 Dowlen Road, Beaumont, with his interment to follow at Magnolia Cemetery, Beaumont.

Memorial contributions for Mr. Robichau can be made to, The Children's Ministry of Calvary Baptist Church, 3550 Dowlen Road, Beaumont, Texas 77706.

