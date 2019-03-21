1929 - 2019 James Lee Baumgardner, 89, of Nederland passed away on Monday, March 18, 2019 at his home. He was born on June 2, 1929 to his parents, James Madison Baumgardner and Katherine Stanford Baumgardner in Greenville, Texas. James graduauted from Thomas Jefferson High School in Port Arthur, Texas in 1948. After graduation from high school, he joined the United States Army and served as a Quatermaster for 6 years during the Korean War. While serving in Germany, the Berlin Wall was being built. Upon his return to Port Arthur, he went to work for the City of Port Arthur in the Fire Department. During his years of service, he worked his way from an entry level firefighter to Battalion Chief, where he served as one of the first Battalion Chiefs in Port Arthur. He retired from Port Arthur Fire Department with 44 years, 5 months and 18 days of service. He was the longest serving firefighter in the Port Arthur Fire Department at the time of his retirement. James was a member of First Christain Church in Port Arthur. He was preceded in death by his parents and his daughters, Barbara Baumgardner Fields and Carol Baumgardner. James is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Dorothy Lee Baumgardner of Nederland, his son, John Baumgardner and his wife, Vickie of Nederland, his grandchildren, Taylor Baumgardner, Brandon Baumgardner (Candace Hebert), Jeremy Snell (Nickie Pinkston and her son, Evan Pinkston) , Rachel Snell.. He is also survived by his sisters, Kay Smith and her husband, Jack of Yellow Springs, Ohio, Jocelyn Pyle and her husband, Roy of Heltose, Texas, his sister-in-law, Betty Legnon and her husband, Chris of Port Arthur, Texas as well as several nieces and nephews. Visitation will be on Friday, March 22, 2019 from 6:00 PM till 8:00 PM at Clayton Thompson Funeral Home in Groves, Texas. Service to honor James's life will be at 10:00 AM Saturday, March 23, 2019 in the Thompson Memorial Chapel at Clayton Thompson with Rev. Scott Wallace, officiating. Burial with Masonic Graveside rites and Military Honors along with Fire Department Honors will be in Greenlawn Memorial Park. In Lieu of Flowers, donations can be made to First Christian Church in Port Arthur, Texas or the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation, P. O. Box 498, Emmitsburg, MD. 21727.
Published in the Beaumont Enterprise on Mar. 21, 2019