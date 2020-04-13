James Bill Jakobeit, age 84, passed away at Christus Southeast Texas-St. Elizabeth Hospital in Beaumont. Originally from Smithville, Texas, he was a long-time resident of Lumberton, Texas, for 55 years where he lived with his wife of 57 years, Emma Jean, and with whom they raised five children.
James was a US Army Veteran who was stationed in Alaska and served honorably during the Korean War years. He was a proud railroad switchman who retired after 43 years of service from Southern Pacific Railways. He served as president of the local United Transportation Union for a number of years. James loved deer hunting and especially looked forward his annual trips to San Saba at his brother, Billy's camp and the road trip with Larry also making that traditional and mandatory stop to see Julia on their way.
James is survived by his loving wife, Emma Jean Jakobeit of Lumberton; also by his sons, Michael Jakobeit and wife, Jo, of Warren, Texas and Larry Jakobeit and wife, Flo, of Beaumont, Texas; daughters, Peggy Roberts of Lumberton, Sherry Gilbert of Michigan and Julia Knapp and husband, Allen, of Navasota, Texas. Other surviving members include his twin brother, Bill Jakobeit and his wife, Linda, of Austin, Texas; sisters, Doris Nagy, Joyce Jakobeit and Elizabeth Barry. And many, many nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great-grandchildren!
Those family members who have preceded him in death include his parents, Mr. & Mrs. William Jakobeit and stepfather, Fred Barry; grandparents, John Veronica and Katie Susen, and Emil and Alma Jakobeit; sister Mildred Taylor and husband, James; and nephew, Gary Taylor; brothers-in-law, Jozsef Nagy and Sam Herrod; and grandson, Jesse James Ayres.
A family graveside service will be held at Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Beaumont, under the direction of Broussard's, 1605 North Major Drive, Beaumont.
Memorial contributions may be made to Boy's Haven, 3655 North Major Drive, Beaumont, Texas 77713.
Complete and updated information may be found at: broussards1889.com.
Published in the The Beaumont Enterprise on Apr. 13, 2020