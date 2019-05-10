|
Visitation
View Map
Friday, May 10, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Service
View Map
Friday, May 10, 2019
1:00 PM
1936 - 2019 James Boyd O'Neal, age 82 passed away on Tuesday May 7, 2019 in Lumberton, Hardin County, Texas. Visitation for James will be held Friday, May 10, 2019 from 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM at Forest Lawn Funeral Home with service beginning in the chapel at 1:00 PM. Graveside service will immediately follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Park. James was born on December 27, 1936 in Port Arthur, Jefferson County, Texas to Archie Hampton O'Neal and Lula Bogard of Ville Platte, Evangeline Parish, Louisiana. James attended local schools in Port Arthur and was a 1955 graduate of Thomas Jefferson High School, home of The Yellow Jackets. After graduation, James enlisted in the United States Navy on 14 March 1956. While in the service of the United States Navy, he served on the U.S.S. Northampton (CLC-1) Med Cruise, May - September 1956 with ports of call in the Mediterranean. Once he was states side, he was stationed in North Carolina until honorably discharged on 20 January 1958. After being discharged from the Navy, James became a police officer for the City of Port Arthur for 8 years. He then went to work for the State of Texas Highway Department and retired from there in September 1993 with 27 years of service. James loved to fish and was a salt man to the core and passed on his love of fishing to his children and grandchildren. He was also an avid gardener and had the most beautiful and best producing gardens around. We always had fresh vegetables and an overabundance that he would give away to his friends at church. His best gardening tip was seven dust, "it's your best friend for bugs". Most importantly James was an admirable, honorable, hardworking father who raised four children as a single parent. He taught us the value of what can be accomplished by hard work. He taught us the honor in giving your word and keeping it. He taught us kindness and understanding but also let us learn a few lessons the hard way. In 1988 he met the love of his life, Jimmie Aldene Buxton nee Hankins. They were married and spent many happy years together before her passing on 19 April 2011. James loved to listen to the Cajun radio show on Sundays. He spoke a little Cajun French and could waltz a pretty lady across the floor. He and Miss Jimmie spent many Friday nights at Larry's French Market dancing the night away. James was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Jimmie, a brother, Ardey Quentin O'Neal, grandson, James Brent O'Neal and his best friend of 60 years, Joe Broadway. He is survived by his children: Elizabeth Anne Jolly, James Archie O'Neal PA-C, Major US Army, Charles Eugene O'Neal and Mary Katherine Creamer, his grandchildren: Jennifer, Melissa, Jeannette, David Anthony, Montana, Colt, Jonathan, Andi Mae and Daryl, his great-grandchildren: Katherine, Jackson, Rosetta, Izabella, Maximus, Aria, Tinley, Grayson, Graycn, Hayden, Lydia, Amari, Avery, Maddox. A step daughter Patty Burmeister and a first cousin, Betty Chapman nee Vidrine. Serving as pallbearers will be James Archie O'Neal PA-C, Major US Army, Charles Eugene O'Neal, Colt Wayne Creamer, Sidney Andrew Ester, Kevin Wayne Creamer and Colton James Murante. The family would like to say thank you to Kindred Hospice, especially to care givers Summer, Kat and Faith #2 for their kindness and care shown to our Father. To Faith Nichole Moore, our Father's' daily CNA caregiver for the last 2 years, Thank you for loving, kindly and patiently taking care of our Father. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.forestlawnmpfh.com for the O'Neal family.
Published in the Beaumont Enterprise on May 10, 2019
