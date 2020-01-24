Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James "Buz" Brown. View Sign Service Information Broussard's Mortuary 1605 N Major Dr Beaumont , TX 77713 (409)-866-3838 Send Flowers Obituary

James "Buz" Brown, 84, of Beaumont, died Wednesday, January 22, 2020, at Christus Hospital - St. Elizabeth, Beaumont. He was born on January 29, 1935, in Little Rock, Arkansas. After a two-year service in the United States Army, Buz and Donna relocated to multiple different states while employed by Goodyear Tire, where he was a retail manager. Settling in Beaumont in 1975, Buz was general manager at Jack's Tire Service for thirteen years before joining Bill Clark Pest Control, where he served as sales manager for twenty-five years. After retiring in 2014, Buz pursued his favorite past time of golfing and cheering on his beloved Arkansas Razorbacks.

Buz was an active member of Trinity United Methodist Church, serving on various committees and the Day School board, as well as a member of the Harvester Sunday School Class. He was a Paul Harris fellow in Rotary Club, active even after retirement. Buz never met a stranger and touched many lives.

He is preceded in death by his mother, Alma Dyson; and stepfather, Roy Murray.

He is survived by his wife of sixty-one years, Donna Brown; and sons, Von Brown and Gary Brown and his wife, Becky, all of Beaumont; grandchildren, Colleen Brown, of Beaumont and Garrett Brown, of San Marcos; one great-grand-child; and nieces, Carol Grisham, of Aiken, South Carolina and Nancy Brunson, of Colorado.

A funeral service for Mr. Brown will be at 3:00 p.m., Saturday, January 25, 2020, at Trinity United Methodist Church, 3430 Harrison Avenue, Beaumont, with his interment to follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Beaumont, under the direction of Broussard's, 1605 North Major Drive, Beaumont

Memorial contributions may be made to Trinity Methodist Day School, 3430 Harrison, Beaumont, Texas 77706.

