James Carter, 69, was called home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, June 9, 2020. A Home Going service will be held on June 13, 2020 at Borden Chapel Baptist Church located at 3495 Roland Road in Beaumont, TX. Public Viewing will be held from 12 noon - 1pm. A Private Funeral Service will be held at 2pm. Interment will be in Live Oak Cemetery Beaumont, TX. James was born on July 11, 1950 in Port Arthur, Texas as the first born to Windora Carter and the late Freddie Carter. He gave his life to Christ at an early age and was baptized at New St. John Missionary Baptist Church in Port Arthur, TX. James graduated from Abraham Lincoln High School in 1968. After graduation he attended Prairie View A&M University and Texas Southern University. James had a successful career with DuPont Sabine River Works, in Orange, TX for over 30 years, retiring in 2009. James was united in marriage to Naomi Crockett. God blessed this union with a son Adrian Carter. James was also blessed with a daughter Staci Carter and a son Marcus Carter from a prior marriage to Marilyn Jean Carter. He loved to spend time with his family, watch sports, gardening, and a love for cars. James was preceded in death by his father Freddie Carter, brother Gregory Carter, grandmothers Lillie Wilson, Annie B. Ross, and Mary Carter, grandfathers Jake Carter and Rodney Wilson.
James leaves to cherish his memory with his loving mother, Windora Carter of Port Arthur, TX, a loving and devoted wife Naomi Carter, one daughter Staci Carter of Houston, TX and two sons Marcus Carter of Houston, TX and Adrian Carter of Beaumont, TX , two sisters Doris Johnson (Dolsey) and Shila Johnson of Port Arthur, TX and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, in-laws, and friends. proctorsmortuary.com
James leaves to cherish his memory with his loving mother, Windora Carter of Port Arthur, TX, a loving and devoted wife Naomi Carter, one daughter Staci Carter of Houston, TX and two sons Marcus Carter of Houston, TX and Adrian Carter of Beaumont, TX , two sisters Doris Johnson (Dolsey) and Shila Johnson of Port Arthur, TX and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, in-laws, and friends. proctorsmortuary.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Beaumont Enterprise from Jun. 12 to Jun. 13, 2020.