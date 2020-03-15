Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Clarke McGrew. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

James Clarke McGrew was born 6-4-1939 in Beaumont and passed away 3-9-2020 in Conroe. He spent his childhood in Beaumont and graduated from South Park High School. He attended Lamar University and got hired by Gulf States Utilities as a lineman in 1961. He worked hard and loved it and was promoted to Safety Supervisor in 1972 and transferred to Conroe where he built a home in Willis and has lived there for 48 years. His skills were instrumental in the development of the underground transmission system when The Woodlands was developed. He retired when GSU and Entergy merged in 1994. Jim enjoyed his hobby of owning and repairing vintage vehicles -- street rods. He owned numerous ones by his red 1948 Ford Pick Up was his favorite for many years. He travelled the country in it ofter pulling a camper and attending Rod Runs where he served as an official in National Street Rod Association and Gulf Coast Rep for Lone Star Street Rod Association. He is survived by his wife Toni Sperduti McGrew, of 20 years and her children, daughter Tara Hupp and grandchildren Bej and Stormi, who called him Jimpa and their daughter Whitney Hughes and his special grandson from France, David Delecluse. ALSO, his children Donna McGrew Anderson, Jim McGrew Jr. and Joe Ray McGrew and Jim's sister Ann McGrew Richardson. He will be missed by his furkids Rusty and Dexter. Jim enjoyed life in his mild-mannered way but did ride a motorcycle for many years and participated in the Houston Rodeo at the BBQ cookoff. He loved Bluegrass music, camping and boating. No services are planned. Thanks to all for your kind words of sympathy.

James Clarke McGrew was born 6-4-1939 in Beaumont and passed away 3-9-2020 in Conroe. He spent his childhood in Beaumont and graduated from South Park High School. He attended Lamar University and got hired by Gulf States Utilities as a lineman in 1961. He worked hard and loved it and was promoted to Safety Supervisor in 1972 and transferred to Conroe where he built a home in Willis and has lived there for 48 years. His skills were instrumental in the development of the underground transmission system when The Woodlands was developed. He retired when GSU and Entergy merged in 1994. Jim enjoyed his hobby of owning and repairing vintage vehicles -- street rods. He owned numerous ones by his red 1948 Ford Pick Up was his favorite for many years. He travelled the country in it ofter pulling a camper and attending Rod Runs where he served as an official in National Street Rod Association and Gulf Coast Rep for Lone Star Street Rod Association. He is survived by his wife Toni Sperduti McGrew, of 20 years and her children, daughter Tara Hupp and grandchildren Bej and Stormi, who called him Jimpa and their daughter Whitney Hughes and his special grandson from France, David Delecluse. ALSO, his children Donna McGrew Anderson, Jim McGrew Jr. and Joe Ray McGrew and Jim's sister Ann McGrew Richardson. He will be missed by his furkids Rusty and Dexter. Jim enjoyed life in his mild-mannered way but did ride a motorcycle for many years and participated in the Houston Rodeo at the BBQ cookoff. He loved Bluegrass music, camping and boating. No services are planned. Thanks to all for your kind words of sympathy. Published in the Beaumont Enterprise on Mar. 15, 2020 Print | View Guest Book Return to Today's Obituaries for The Beaumont Enterprise Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close