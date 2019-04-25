James Curtis Jones (1974 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "MISSED, but never FORGOTTEN! My brother 4 LIFE! (Fla'va)"
    - Robert Walker
  • "Im still shook by all of this! I can't find the words to..."
    - Robert Walker
  • "Lost for words my prayers to family "
    - H Matthews
  • "James (Cody) was a great guy. My condolences to his family..."
    - Octavis Wright
  • "May the love of friends and family carry you through your..."
    - Tracy Randle
Service Information
Calvary Mortuary - Beaumont
1225 S. 7th Street
Beaumont, TX
77701
(409)-838-0159
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
8:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Cathedral of Faith Baptist Church
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
Cathedral of Faith Baptist Church
Obituary
1974 - 2019 James Curtis Jones, 45, of Atlanta, GA formerly of Beaumont, Texas departed this life Monday, April 8, 2019. Funeral service will be Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 10:00 AM at Cathedral of Faith Baptist Church with interment to follow at Live Oak Memorial Park under the direction of Calvary Mortuary Staff. Visitation will begin at 8:00 AM at the church. His love and memories will remain in the hearts of his mother, Ruth Jones Wilson; siblings, Regina Payne (Taras), Keemon Jones, Sr., Jeffrey Coleman, and Brittany Mayfield; niece, Keemora Jones; nephews, Xzavian Jones, Keemon Jones, Jr., and Tayden Payne; great niece, Abigail Jones; step mother, Carolyn Mayfield; host of other relatives and friends.
Published in the Beaumont Enterprise on Apr. 25, 2019
