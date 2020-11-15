1/1
James Durham
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James Loyd Durham, 82, of Beaumont, passed away, Friday, November 13, 2020. He was born June 20, 1938, in Chester, Texas to Simon and Bertie Lee Durham.

He graduated from Kirby High School in Woodville in 1956. He served three years in the United States Army, with two years in Germany. He worked thirty-four years for Unocal Refinery and Unocal Pipeline terminal as a senior draftsman and maintenance foreman, in Nederland.

After retirement in 1997, he enjoyed fifteen years of fishing at Lake Sam Rayburn. After that he did volunteer work at Harbor Hospice in Beaumont. He was a member of One City Church of Beaumont.

Survivors include his wife, Anita Landry Durham of Beaumont; son, Christopher James Durham of Pearland; daughter, Sarah Ellen Durham of Houston; son, Lonnie Dale Durham of Beaumont; sister-in-law, Flora Nell Durham; many nieces and nephews and extended family.

He is preceded in death by his parents; sisters, May Ola Collier and her husband, Joe; Louvine Butler and her husband, Edward; and Myrtle Breckenridge and her husband, Claude; and brothers, Brady Durham and Grady Durham and his wife, Mildred.

The family would like to thank the caregivers, especially Dinah Cheryl Durham and Mona Jones.

Memorial Contributions for Mr. Durham may be made to ALS Foundation- Texas Chapter, 1213 Hermann Drive, Ste. 525, Houston, Texas 77004.

A gathering of Mr. Durham's family and friends will be from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., Sunday, November 15, 2020, at Broussard's, 2000 McFaddin Avenue, Beaumont. His funeral service will be 11:00 a.m., Monday, November 16, 2020, in the Chapel of One City Church, 2350 Eastex Freeway, Beaumont with his interment to follow at Restlawn Memorial Park, Vidor.

Please observe social distancing guidelines. By attending any public event you are acknowledging the risk of exposure to the Coronavirus. Please follow the guidelines provided by the Centers for Disease Control: cdc.gov

Complete and updated information may be found at: broussards1889.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Beaumont Enterprise from Nov. 15 to Nov. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
15
Memorial Gathering
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Broussard's Mortuary
Send Flowers
NOV
16
Funeral service
11:00 AM
One City Church
Send Flowers
NOV
16
Interment
Restlawn Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Broussard's Mortuary
2000 McFaddin Street
Beaumont, TX 77701
(409) 832-1621
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved