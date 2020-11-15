James Loyd Durham, 82, of Beaumont, passed away, Friday, November 13, 2020. He was born June 20, 1938, in Chester, Texas to Simon and Bertie Lee Durham.
He graduated from Kirby High School in Woodville in 1956. He served three years in the United States Army, with two years in Germany. He worked thirty-four years for Unocal Refinery and Unocal Pipeline terminal as a senior draftsman and maintenance foreman, in Nederland.
After retirement in 1997, he enjoyed fifteen years of fishing at Lake Sam Rayburn. After that he did volunteer work at Harbor Hospice in Beaumont. He was a member of One City Church of Beaumont.
Survivors include his wife, Anita Landry Durham of Beaumont; son, Christopher James Durham of Pearland; daughter, Sarah Ellen Durham of Houston; son, Lonnie Dale Durham of Beaumont; sister-in-law, Flora Nell Durham; many nieces and nephews and extended family.
He is preceded in death by his parents; sisters, May Ola Collier and her husband, Joe; Louvine Butler and her husband, Edward; and Myrtle Breckenridge and her husband, Claude; and brothers, Brady Durham and Grady Durham and his wife, Mildred.
The family would like to thank the caregivers, especially Dinah Cheryl Durham and Mona Jones.
Memorial Contributions for Mr. Durham may be made to ALS Foundation- Texas Chapter, 1213 Hermann Drive, Ste. 525, Houston, Texas 77004.
A gathering of Mr. Durham's family and friends will be from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., Sunday, November 15, 2020, at Broussard's, 2000 McFaddin Avenue, Beaumont. His funeral service will be 11:00 a.m., Monday, November 16, 2020, in the Chapel of One City Church, 2350 Eastex Freeway, Beaumont with his interment to follow at Restlawn Memorial Park, Vidor.
Please observe social distancing guidelines. By attending any public event you are acknowledging the risk of exposure to the Coronavirus. Please follow the guidelines provided by the Centers for Disease Control: cdc.gov
Complete and updated information may be found at: broussards1889.com
.