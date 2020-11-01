James Edward Holmes, 87, of Conroe, went to be with the Lord on October 28th, 2020. James is preceded in death by his beloved wife of 57 years, Wanda Wilson Holmes, parents, E.B. and Margorie E. Holmes, brothers, John Perry Holmes, Billy H. Holmes, and his sister, Mary Louise Johnson.
Visitation will be held on Monday, November 2, 2020 from 6:00 pm til 8:00 p.m. at Metcalf Funeral Directors, 1801 E White Oak Terrace, Conroe, Texas. Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Metcalf Funeral Directors, 1801 E. White Oak Terrace, Conroe, Texas. Interment will follow at Conroe Memorial Park Cemetery.
James was born on August 8th,1933, in Murfreesboro, Arkansas, and moved to Conroe with his family in 1950. He and Wanda were married shortly after in 1951, and in 1953 James was drafted into the army and served in the Korean War. He would often speak about the time he and Wanda lived in Germany, and how much they enjoyed traveling through Europe. James would eventually return to Conroe where he owned and operated Holmes Tire Company until his retirement in 2012. James had a love for old cars, and he continued to work on them until the end of his life.
James is survived by his son, John Perry Holmes II (Johnny) and wife Dawn Bell Holmes; son, James Edward Holmes II (Jim) and his Wife Sheryl Holmes; daughter Vicki Holmes Bass and husband Kip Bass; nephew, Buddy Holmes; daughter in law, Melanie Mace Holmes; grandson, Jake Kelly and wife Constance Smith Kelly; granddaughter Ashley Gillen and husband Andrew Gillen; grandson, Colton Holmes and wife Lacey Holmes; granddaughter Hayden Holmes Bihl and husband Chance Bihl; granddaughter Hannah Ann Whitehurst and husband Benjamin Whitehurst; granddaughter Natalie Holmes; and his great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Pallbearers will be Forrest Yancey, Todd Yancey, Randy Roan, Billy Land, Randy Long, and Robert Ryan.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Stuart Traylor, Curtis Golden, Kelly Hoffman, Keith "Twiggy" Wiggins, Steven Anderson, Wayne Bingham, Alton Hues, Freddy Brown, Charlie Waters, and Harvey Livesay.
In lieu of Flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be sent to Operation Second Chance at operationsecondchance.org
.