1937 - 2019 James Edward Parker, 81, of Vidor, Texas went to his heavenly home on February 22, 2019 after a long illness with dementia. James received a BS in Commercial Art and a minor in Engineering. He was a draftsman of home plans, and worked for NASA's space programs, Boeing Aircraft, and numerous petroleum companies. He also worked as a metal engraver, movie extra, military reenactor, and aerial photographer. His hobbies included flying airplanes, history, scuba diving, guitar and piano playing, singing, computer games, internet surfing, and weight lifting. Jimmy enjoyed joking around with friends and family, and had a wonderful, sarcastic sense of humor. Jimmy's wish was to stay in Texas; he was lovingly cared for by the staff of Vidor Health and Rehab Center and Altus Hospice Care. A Graveside Service for Mr. Parker will be held 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, February 26, 2019, at Old Hardin Cemetery, Kountze, under the direction of Broussard's, 2000 McFaddin Avenue, Beaumont.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Edward "Jimmy" Parker.
Broussard's Mortuary
2000 McFaddin Street
Beaumont, TX 77701
(409) 832-1621
Published in the Beaumont Enterprise on Feb. 25, 2019