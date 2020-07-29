James "Sarge" Ellis Walker, 75, of Brownwood, died Sunday, July 19, 2020. He was born on October 16, 1944, in Beaumont, to Margarite Doiron and Monroe James Walker.
Survivors include his wife, Janis Walker, of Brownwood; and son, Jeff Walker and his fiance, Sandra Boutte, of Beaumont.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Don Walker.
A gathering of Mr. Walker's family and friends will be from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m., Wednesday July 29, 2020, at Broussard's, 2000 McFaddin Avenue, Beaumont. His funeral service will be 11:00 a.m., Thursday, July 30, 2020, at Broussard's, with his interment with military honors to follow at Magnolia Cemetery, Beaumont.
Memorial contributions for Mr. Walker may be made to Wounded Warrior Project
, 4899 Belford Road, Suite 300, Jacksonville, Florida 32256.
Please observe social distancing guidelines. By attending any public event you are acknowledging the risk of exposure to the Corona Virus. Please follow the guidelines provided by the Centers for Disease Control: cdc.gov
Complete and updated information may be found at: broussards1889.com
.