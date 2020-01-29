Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Ferguson Miller. View Sign Service Information Claybar-Kelley-Watkins Funeral Home & Cemetery 1155 N 11Th St Beaumont , TX 77702 (409)-892-3456 Send Flowers Obituary

Jim was a Scottish lad born in Airdrie, Scotland. He moved to Chicago when he was eleven, attended the

Jim met his wife, Linda, in college and when she asked him if he liked children he said "sure" not knowing what lay ahead. They had six children, four of whom were adopted, and a total of 43 foster kids.

Jim Worked in the field of Mental Health first at Dixon State Center in Illinois, then moved the family to Beaumont, Texas, where he worked as an administrator at Beaumont State Center. Upon retiring he kept busy doing a newspaper route with his son, Bruce.

Jim had a life-long love of trains, especially steam, rode most of the Amtrak routes with family and friends, and traveled by train through Europe multiple times with his wife. He spent 25 years building a room-sized model railroad layout. Jim's other passion was Route 66, traveling up and down the old highway throughout the years, photographing motels, towns, and attractions. He collected thousands of 66 postcards. Jim liked a well made Old Fashioned, poker games with his buddies, and gardening.

Jim and his wife, Linda, shared a life of adventure, occasional hardship, humor, joy, and contentment during their 58 years of marriage. He was a wonderful, involved father and grandfather who took pride in his family- Andrew Miller of Sandy Hook, Connecticut, Rhonda Miller Tines of Gastonia, North Carolina, Eric Miller of Escondido, California, Karen Miller Hill of Atlanta, Georgia, Bruce Miller of Sandwich, Illinois, nine grandchildren and one great-grandson.

On the evening of 1/24/2020 Jim passed away peacefully in his home comforted by family. As he requested, the family will celebrate his life and spread his ashes on Old Route 66 in Albuquerque, New Mexico.



Jim was a Scottish lad born in Airdrie, Scotland. He moved to Chicago when he was eleven, attended the University of Illinois and received a B.A. degree is History before being drafted into the Army. He went back to the U. of I. for his Master's Degree.Jim met his wife, Linda, in college and when she asked him if he liked children he said "sure" not knowing what lay ahead. They had six children, four of whom were adopted, and a total of 43 foster kids.Jim Worked in the field of Mental Health first at Dixon State Center in Illinois, then moved the family to Beaumont, Texas, where he worked as an administrator at Beaumont State Center. Upon retiring he kept busy doing a newspaper route with his son, Bruce.Jim had a life-long love of trains, especially steam, rode most of the Amtrak routes with family and friends, and traveled by train through Europe multiple times with his wife. He spent 25 years building a room-sized model railroad layout. Jim's other passion was Route 66, traveling up and down the old highway throughout the years, photographing motels, towns, and attractions. He collected thousands of 66 postcards. Jim liked a well made Old Fashioned, poker games with his buddies, and gardening.Jim and his wife, Linda, shared a life of adventure, occasional hardship, humor, joy, and contentment during their 58 years of marriage. He was a wonderful, involved father and grandfather who took pride in his family- Andrew Miller of Sandy Hook, Connecticut, Rhonda Miller Tines of Gastonia, North Carolina, Eric Miller of Escondido, California, Karen Miller Hill of Atlanta, Georgia, Bruce Miller of Sandwich, Illinois, nine grandchildren and one great-grandson.On the evening of 1/24/2020 Jim passed away peacefully in his home comforted by family. As he requested, the family will celebrate his life and spread his ashes on Old Route 66 in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Published in the The Beaumont Enterprise on Jan. 29, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites University of Illinois Return to Today's Obituaries for The Beaumont Enterprise Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close