James (Jimmy) Fertitta 1934 - 2019 James (Jimmy) Fertitta, 84, passed away peacefully in his sleep on February 3, at his home in Beaumont, after suffering an illness. His Funeral Mass will be celebrated this Saturday, February 9, 2019, at St. Anne Catholic Church, 2715 Calder Avenue, Beaumont, at 11:00 a.m. and will be followed by a celebration of life at 1:00 p.m. at the Beaumont Country Club, 5355 Pine Street, Beaumont, under the direction of Broussard's, 2000 McFaddin Avenue, Beaumont. Jimmy was born on November 12, 1934, in Beaumont, Texas, to Katherine Giglio and Rose Tony Fertitta, Sr. and remained a lifelong resident of Beaumont. He graduated from St. Anthony's High School and married Rose Theresa Giardina in 1958. After several years attending Lamar University, he started his long career in beverage distributing, spending the majority of his career as a sales manager for Giglio Distributing Company. Jimmy and Rose raised four sons, Chris, Randy, Scott, and Kirk. He was blessed with seven grandchildren, Bruno, Giuliana, Ella Rose, Sze Sze, Nicole, Lauren, Leigh, and two great-grandchildren, Stoli and Aiden, as well as daughters-in-law, Paula, Anna, and Terri. Jimmy was an exceptional athlete in high school and maintained his passion for sports through coaching, golf, bowling, and watching his Longhorns and Cowboys. The number of friends that he made and touched over the years is too long to list. There was no place in Beaumont where he was not recognized and welcomed with a warmth and humor distinctly his own. He is survived by his brother, R.T. Fertitta, Jr. and wife, Anna Mae, of Beaumont; and his sons, Chris of Wimberley; Randy and wife, Anna, of Houston; Scott and wife, Terri, of Dallas; Kirk and wife, Paula, of San Diego; and seven grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews. Complete and updated information may be found at:

