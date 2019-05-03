Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James "PeeWee" Flanakin. View Sign Service Information Farmer Funeral Home 415 North 4th Street Silsbee , TX 77656 (409)-385-2828 Funeral service 2:00 PM First Baptist Church Silsbee , TX View Map Send Flowers Obituary

James L. (PeeWee) Flanakin, 79, of Silsbee, died Wednesday May 1, 2019, at Baptist Hospital of Beaumont. He was born March 5, 1940 in Silsbee, Texas. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, May 4, 2019, at 2:00 PM, at First Baptist Church in Silsbee, Texas, under the direction of Farmer Funeral Home. Visitation for family and friends will be held on Friday, May 3, 2019, from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM, at the funeral home. PeeWee was a lifelong resident of Silsbee and was a member of First Baptist Church. He worked for Fuller Oil Company for many years and retired as vice-president. He owned drive-in grocery stores and was owner of his own trucking company. His greatest passion in life was entertaining others to make them laugh. Survivors include his wife Glenda Flanakin of Silsbee; son and daughter-in-law Mark and Donna Flanakin of Silsbee; daughter and son-in-law Susie and Gary Martel of Oglesby, Texas; grandchildren, Sawyer Flanakin and wife Jane of Austin, Texas, Cutler Flanakin of Silsbee, Kendal Martel of Santa Fe, New Mexico, and Kayla Mary and husband Adam of the The Grove, Texas; great grandchildren Luke Mary and Anna Mary of The Grove, Texas; sisters, Mulqueen (Carl) Lindsey of Silsbee, Virginia Baker of Silsbee, and Betty Flanakin of Pearland; sisters-in-law Earmia Yawn of Fred, Verlee Sheffield of Spurger, and Bonnie Flanakin of Silsbee; brother-in-law Jack (Millie) Hare of Milton, Florida, along with numerous nieces, nephews, and friends. PeeWee was preceded in death by his parents, Samuel and Mary Flanakin; sisters Frenchy Flanakin, Eunice Bledsoe, Sammy Reeves, Inez Sharp, Essie Warden, Mary Jean Neely, Vernice Woods, Sally Sharp, Austine Kilpatrick, Dolly Gammill, and Bobbie Flanakin; brothers Julian Flanakin and Eugene Flanakin. Pallbearers will be Rick Partain, Robert Graves, Dewayne Bean, Julian Nixon, John Paine, Tommy Jordan, Bruce Kay, and Mark Gore. Honorary pallbearers will be Billy Paine, Thomas Harris, Charles

