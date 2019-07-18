1944 - 2019 James "Jim" Gilbert, 75, of Carrolton, Colorado, formerly of Beaumont, died Saturday, July 13, 2019. He was born on January 26, 1944, in Brownsville, Texas, to Lois Alberta May and Lois Marion Gilbert. Jim earned a Bachelor of Business degree from University of Texas in Austin. He started off working for American National in Beaumont and retired from Community Bank in Houston. Jim served on the boards of the YMCA and Texas Chiropractic College, as well as serving three years as President of Economic Alliance. He was a cofounder of North Channel Area Chamber of Commerce, and president of Galena Park and North Shore Area Rotary Clubs. Survivors include his wife of fifty-three years, Mary Anne Gilbert; son, Christopher Gilbert; daughter, Taressa Anderson and her husband, Brady; grandsons, Josh Anderson and Rusty Anderson; aunt, Myrtle Watkins of Carrolton; and many cousins and friends. Memorial contributions for Mr. Gilbert may be made to The Rotary Club of North Shore Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 9635, Houston, Texas 77213-0635. A Rosary for Mr. Gilbert will be recited at 5:00 p.m., with a gathering of family and friends to follow, Friday, July 19, 2019, at Broussard's, 2000 McFaddin Avenue, Beaumont. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, July 20, 2019, at St. Anne Catholic Church, 2715 Calder Avenue, Beaumont, with his interment to follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Beaumont. Complete and updated information may be found at: broussards1889.com.
Published in the Beaumont Enterprise on July 18, 2019