James Harold Crissman, 77, of Beaumont, died Sunday, July 19, 2020, at Mid-Jefferson Extended Care Hospital, Beaumont. He was born on January 30, 1943, to Martha Slagel Crissman and Harry Scott Crissman in Tarentum, Pennsylvania.
James was a musician and bass guitarist since he was fifteen years old and had his own band. He attended Woodcrest United Methodist Church, where he was a member of the Praise Group Church Band. He thoughtfully dedicated 24 hours a day 7 days a week of the last six years to the care and health of his loving wife.
Survivors include his wife, Anna Louise Crissman; son, Jeff Crissman and his wife, Barbara, of Baytown; daughter, Tracy Gibbons and her husband, Fred, of New Braunfels; brother, LeRoy Crissman and his wife, Pat, of Spring Church, Pennsylvania; grandchildren, Tommy Ailstock and Brandi Ferguson; and great-grandchildren, Savannah Ferguson, Ashton Ferguson, Jordan Rangel, Justin Rangel, Jasper Rangel, Journey Ailstock, and Jaden Ailstock.
He is preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Jay Crissman, Homer Crissman, and Robert Crissman; and sister, Goldie Pallone.
A gathering of Mr. Crissman's family and friends will be held from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m., Saturday, July 25, 2020, at Broussard's, 1605 North Major Drive, Beaumont. His cremation arrangements will be handled through Broussard's Crematorium. Please observe social distancing guidelines.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
, 6055 South Loop East, Houston, Texas 77087.
Complete and updated information may be found at: broussards1889.com
.