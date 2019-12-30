Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James "Chicken" Hinson. View Sign Service Information Broussard's Mortuary 505 N 12Th St Nederland , TX 77627 (409)-722-3456 Memorial Gathering 9:30 AM - 11:00 AM Broussard's Mortuary 505 N 12Th St Nederland , TX 77627 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Broussard's Mortuary 505 N 12Th St Nederland , TX 77627 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

1928-2019 James "Chicken" Hinson, 91, of Fannett, died Friday, December 27, 2019. He was born on October 2, 1928, in Evans, Louisiana, to Minnie Holt Hinson and Monroe Hinson. Jimmy was a retired operator from Ameripol-Synpol. Jimmy enjoyed telling a good story and often left you wondering if it was true or not. He filled the hearts of his family and friends with Jimmy/Chicken Hinson stories that always brought laughter to those listening to the tales. He was an avid deer hunter and enjoyed his time at the deer lease with friends. Jimmy was happiest with his wife, Davie, at his side - they tended cattle together, grew thriving gardens, and enjoyed their casino trips. Any family or friend in need always found an open door and help from Jimmy. You never left the Hinson home empty-handed as they always shared their bumper crops and wonderful food cooked by Davie. Remembering Jimmy/Chicken Hinson will always bring a smile to your face. He is survived by his wife, Davie Hinson, of Fannett; daughter, Debbie Ezell and her husband, Mike, of Georgetown; mother-in-law, Yvonne Stroman, of Fannett; and grandchildren, Andrew Ezell, Katie Ezell, Jared Hinson, and Jennifer Hinson. Jimmy is preceded in death by his sons, Gary Hinson and Buddy Hinson. A gathering of Mr. Hinson's family and friends will begin at 9:30 a.m., with his funeral service at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, December 31, 2019, at Broussard's, 505 North 12rh Street, Nederland. His interment will follow at Memory Gardens of Jefferson County, Nederland. Memorial contributions may be made to an organization of one's choice. Complete and updated information may be found at:

