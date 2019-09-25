James "Jim" Craig, 84, of Groves, died Tuesday, September 17, 2019, at The Medical Center of Southeast Texas, Port Arthur. He was born on March 12, 1935, in Dallas, to Kathryn Dill and Felix Adrian Craig. Jim was a United States Navy veteran. He was a teacher in both South Park and Beaumont School Districts, and later retired as math supervisor from B.I.S.D.
Jim is survived by his wife, Dianne Darnell Craig; daughter, Kelaine Konidis and her husband, Pete; and granddaughter, Kaylee Konidis, all of Groves; niece, Dolly Covington, of Kingwood; nephews, Randy Authement, of Boerne, Tom Gatch, of Houston, and Rick Authement, of Albuquerque, New Mexico; great-nephews and nieces, Jesse Covington and his wife, Samantha, of Austin; Katie Cole and her husband, Monte, of Kingwood; Craig Gatch and his wife, Michelle, of Seattle, Washington; and Rhonda Adams, of Utah; and great-great-nephew, Elijah Cole, of Kingwood.
Jim is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Ross Craig; sister, Doris Jean Authement; and nephew, Jerry Gatch.
A gathering of Mr. Craig's family and friends will begin at 10:30 a.m., with his funeral service to follow at 12:00 p.m., Saturday, September 21, 2019, at Broussard's, 1605 North Major Drive, Beaumont. His interment will follow at Magnolia Cemetery, Beaumont.
Memorial contributions may be made to National Multiple Sclerosis Society, P.O. Box 4527, New York, New York 10163 or to an organization of one's choice.
Complete and updated information may be found at broussards1889.com.
Published in the The Beaumont Enterprise from Sept. 25 to Oct. 25, 2019