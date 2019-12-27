James Joseph Ceaser (1974 - 2019)
Guest Book
  •  
    - Luvenia Broussard
  •  
    - Kristi Broussard
  •  
    - Clyde and Nellie Ross
  • "Our condolences to your family, my God continue to bless..."
    - Ricky and Sissy Johnson
  • "May you rest in the arms of the Lord! May God bring peace..."
    - LaToya Jones
Service Information
Proctor's Mortuary (Beaumont)
3522 WASHINGTON BLVD
Beaumont, TX
77705
(409)-840-2022
Obituary
James Joseph Ceaser 45, of Baytown, TX; passed Dec. 14, 2019. Services will be Dec. 28, 2019 at St. Miles Missionary Baptist Church Ames, TX. Visitation will begin at 9AM until Funeral at 11AM. Interment will be in Well's Cemetery Liberty, TX. He was preceded in death by his mother: Sandy Sue Ceaser. Cherishing his memories are children: Jarale Ceaser, Deiondra Ceaser, Lillian Ceaser, Tristan Watts and Cierah Browning. Father: Jimmy Ceaser, siblings: Nicole Ceaser, Ashley Ceaser, Marques Ceaser, JaMeeka Ceaser and Brandon Ceaser. His loving companion: Julie Thomas . A host of Aunts, Uncles other relatives and friends. [email protected]
Published in the The Beaumont Enterprise on Dec. 27, 2019
