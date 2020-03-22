Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Kenneth Roy. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

James Kenneth Roy 1952-2020 Mr. James Kenneth Roy was a dedicated husband, father and grandfather blessed with supreme wisdom and knowledge. James was born to Mr. James Preston Roy and Mrs. Willie Mae Crow Roy on December 30, 1952, in Beaumont, Texas. Mr. Roy was proud of the small community where he was born and would get excited whenever he came across someone he knew from his hometown. The oldest of ten children, James received his primary education in Beaumont, TX. After graduating from Hebert High School in 1971, he enlisted and served in the US Navy. After being honorably discharged from the Navy, he graduated from the American Technical Institute. James retired from Newcomb Spring of Texas after many years of dedicated service. He was united in holy matrimony, to the love of his life, Mrs. Wilda Dean Odum, on August 17, 1980, at Shiloh Baptist Church in Sylacauga, AL. To this union, three children were born: Jessica Katrina, Jerrica Kristina, and Jamie Krystal. James Roy completed his earthly assignment on Tuesday, February 25, 2020. He was preceded in death by his father, Mr. James Preston Roy, mother Mrs. Willie Mae Roy Joseph, daughter Ms. Jamie Krystal Roy, brother Mr. Charles Anthony Roy, father-in-law Mr. John Henry Odum and mother-in-law Mrs. Ida Mae Odum. His beautiful life will forever be cherished by Mrs. Wilda Dean Odum Roy; three children: Damon Carter, Jessica Katrina Smith (Anthony), and Jerrica Kristina Roy; ten grandchildren ; two great-grandchildren; four sisters: Linda Shirley (Rodney), Dawn Pickens (Kenneth), Pamela Staley, and Mary Roy Haynes (Steven); five brothers: Richard Roy (Annie), Larry Roy (Susan), Donald Roy (Valerie) and Terry Roy ( Shonda), and James Roy; four brothers-in-law: Jerry Odum (Lillian), Gerald Odum (Janice), Reginald Odum (Linda) Jimmy Odum (Sharon); two sisters-in-law: Sonya Brown, Felicia Wilson (Samory); and a multitude of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

