James Kyle Park
1934 - 2020
Jim Park, 86, passed away in San Antonio on August 15, 2020 after a short illness. Jim was born on February 22, 1934, in Beaumont, Texas to Rhoene Funchess Park and Sam Park Jr., one of Beaumont's pioneer families. Jim was a seventh generation Texan and a descendant of a signer of the Texas Declaration of Independence. He is survived by Sissy, his beloved wife of 65 years, and their three sons: Kyle and his wife Melissa of Rockport, Joey and his wife Kristin of Austin, and John and his wife Kate of San Antonio.

Additionally, Jim is survived by his five grandchildren: Jennifer, Joshua, Laurel, John Jr., and Nix; his two great-grandchildren: Kyle and Knox; his niece, Anne Marshall and her husband Larry; and his nephew, Jim Park and his wife, Chris, and their children; cousin Victoria Lindgren; nephew Marc Hill and his wife Jeffrey, niece Filamena Martin, and her husband Lee, nephews Gifford and Thad Hill.

Jim graduated from Allen Military Academy in Bryan, Texas and attended Lamar University. He was drafted into the United States Army and served his tour of duty in Fairbanks, Alaska before returning to Beaumont where he met Sissy at the Pig Stand on Eleventh Street. Jim and Sissy shared a love and bond for the next 65 years and were rarely apart for more than a few days when Jim was off hunting or fishing. He felt especially blessed to be married to Sissy, the love of his life.

Jim was a kind, caring man who was especially fond of the outdoors. He lived his whole life in Beaumont and spent a great deal of time at his home on the Bolivar Peninsula. He loved to fish the waters around Bolivar and spent countless days hunting the South Texas brush on his ranch in Uvalde. He shared that love of the outdoors with his sons and his many friends. Those days will be forever cherished by those of us lucky enough to have joined and learned from him. He was one of a kind to us all.



The family would like to extend a special thanks to the very special caregivers and medical professionals who have given so much for Jim and Sissy in the last year: Dr. Chris Kopecky, Karel H. Hoffman, Stella Elizondo, Claire Martindale, Evangeline Shah, Tzili Reed, and Lucy Deenin. We appreciate their thoughtful care for Jim and Sissy and will be forever grateful.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a gift to Saint Anthony de Padua Catholic Church-San Antonio; Texas Biomedical Research, or the charity of your choice.

You are invited to sign

the Guestbook at

www.porterloring.com

Arrangements with

PORTER LORING MORTUARY

1101 MCCULLOUGH AVENUE

SAN ANTONIO, TX 78212 - (210) 227-8221

Published in Beaumont Enterprise from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2020.
Published in Beaumont Enterprise from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Porter Loring Mortuary
1101 McCullough
San Antonio, TX 78212
(210) 495-8221
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

View Printed Guest Book
10 entries
August 18, 2020
Jims being in a dove field was fun, smiles, laughs and limits. Many great memories of a really good guy. Bill Munro Hunting Buddy
Bill Munro
Friend
August 18, 2020
We are all so deeply saddened by the loss of your dad. What an outstanding man! We will treasure the time we all spent together at the beach, deer lease, and hunting. Give Sissy a hug for us all. We wish times were different & we could be there with you to celebrate Jimmy!

Roy Steinhagen, Mark Steinhagen & Mary Jane Benning
Roy Steinhagen
Friend
August 18, 2020
The world lost one of the good guys w Jim passing. His unique philosophies on life always kept me entertained. He was quick with a kind word & sharing a boat, campfire or possibly a libation with the man was one of life's great pleasures.
Jamie Dishman
Friend
August 17, 2020
Dear Kate and John,

Our prayers and thoughts are with you as you go through this difficult time. He was a great steward of the land and built a wonderful family to carry on Texas traditions. With Love, Jan and Stan Studer
Traci Studer
Friend
August 17, 2020
Deepest sympathy,
John Reaves
August 17, 2020
Sorry to hear of your loss. Jim was a mainstay in the circle of friends/parents. He will be missed, but never forgotten. May God bless Sissy and the family. Rest in comfort Jim.
John Fears
Friend
August 17, 2020
My deepest condolences to Miss Sissy and the family as they say goodbye to a wonderful man. In the short time I knew him he left in impression on me with how he loved and had such care for his beautiful wife and his family. He was a very sweet man. May his memory be a blessing of comfort to you all.
Lucy Deenin
August 17, 2020
Jim was a very special man of whom I thought the world of. I was blessed to know both him and Sissy and cherish every moment. May the peace of the lord which passes all understanding be in the hearts of each of his loved ones. My thoughts and prayers are with you all.
Sandy Herndon and Sherrii Lynn Woodward
Sandy Herndon
Friend
August 16, 2020
Prayers for you all. Love n miss you too
Sharna Harrell Arthur
Friend
August 16, 2020
You were the stuff of legends and a true example of a husband. Very loved and raised one of the best men I know. Blessings and peace to you all!
Erin and Bobby Lamontagne
Family Friend
