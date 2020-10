Or Copy this URL to Share

James (Chili) McFadden 76, born Feb. 14,1944 in Houston, Texas moved to a different address on Oct. 17,2020 @ 9:17am. Chili as he was known by was a long time resident of Conroe, Texas. His presence will be missed by many. Visitation will be held @ Collins & Johnson 612 Ave E, Conroe, TX on Friday 12-6. Graveside service Saturday, 12noon @ Jones Chapel Cemetery, 2854 Rd & Old Country Club Rd, Conroe, TX 77304.



