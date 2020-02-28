Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James "Bo" Lowrance. View Sign Service Information Broussard's Mortuary 2000 McFaddin Street Beaumont , TX 77701 (409)-832-1621 Funeral service 10:00 AM First Baptist Church Send Flowers Obituary

James "Bo" Lowrance, 91, of Winnie, died Tuesday, February 25, 2020. He was born on August 23, 1928, in Nacogdoches, Texas to Bessie Strode Lowrance and Jack Lowrance. Bo was a rice farmer putting in his first crop in 1957 with his winnings from being the Steer Wrestling Champion at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo. He continued to farm and later years farmed with his son and son-in-law until 1981. Prior to the PRCA, Bo was a member of the Turtles Association and still holds his PRCA Gold Card.

Survivors include his wife of twenty-five years, Helen Stanley Lowrance; daughters, Daina Lowrance Beck and her husband, Roy and Julie Lowrance Pryor; son, Reid Lowrance and his wife, Tanya; grandchildren, Weston Pryor and his wife, Leslie; Jack Lowrance; and James Reid Lowrance; great-granddaughter, Harley Rae Pryor; sister, Betty Jean Cowan; stepchildren, Jodi Morrison and Randy Godeau and their families along with numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Jacquelyn Lowrance Lowery.

A gathering of Mr. Lowrance's family and friends will be from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., Friday, February 28, 2020, at First Baptist Church, 120 Pear Avenue, Winnie, under the direction of Broussard's, 2000 McFaddin Avenue, Beaumont. His funeral service will be 10:00 a.m., Saturday, February 29, 2020, at First Baptist Church, with his interment to follow with military honors at Fairview Cemetery, Winnie.

