James Milton Cain, Sr., 97, of Port Neches, was called home to be with the Lord on Sunday, October 20, 2019. He was born September 26, 1922, in Leesville, Louisiana, to Lillie Louise Craft Cain and James Henry Cain. James was a United States Coast Guard veteran who served on USS MENGES (DE 320) during World War II. James retired as Director of Refining Processes at the Gulf Oil Corporation refinery in Port Arthur where he was employed for forty-one years. He enjoyed fishing at his camp on Lake Sam Rayburn and was an avid fan of football -- especially the Colorado Buffaloes, Dallas Cowboys, and Port Neches-Groves Indians. James was a member of Trinity Baptist Church, Port Arthur and later a member of First Baptist Church, Port Neches. Survivors include his sons, Jim Cain, Jr. and his wife, Angela; Kyle Cain; Chris Cain; and John Cain; grandchildren, Andrea Harbour and her husband, Billy and James "Bo" Cain III; great-grandchildren, Hannah and Gracie Harbour; sister, Lillian Williams; and numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, Lillie and James Henry Cain; wife of fifty-five years, Billie Lewis Cain; and sister, Reba Crouch. A gathering of Mr. Cain's family and friends will be from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., Wednesday, October 23, 2019, at Broussard's, 505 North 12th Street, Nederland. His funeral service will be 11:00 a.m., Thursday, October 24, 2019, at Broussard's, his interment with military honors to follow at Oak Bluff Memorial Park, Port Neches. Memorial contributions may be made to the , 4 Bayoubrandt Drive, Suite B, Beaumont, Texas 77706. Complete and updated information may be found at: broussards1889.com. broussards1889.com.
Published in the The Beaumont Enterprise on Oct. 23, 2019