Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Owen. View Sign

1940 - 2019 James Ralph Lee Owen, 79, of Port Neches, died Thursday, February 21, 2019. He was born February 21, 1940, in Wewoka, Oklahoma, to Vanna Mae Ryan Owen and James Ralph Owen. James graduated from NEO A & M College, Oklahoma. He was a member of Harry S. Truman Independence Lodge #76 of Independence, Missouri and Scottish Rite and Ararat Shrine of Kansas City, Missouri. He worked as an Insurance and Finance Agent for Farmers Insurance Group where he took great pride in changing people's lives. After twenty-eight years, he retired as District Manager. James enjoyed watching football, specifically, the Warriors, San Francisco Giants and Kansas City Chiefs. He also enjoyed collecting cars and trucks. James loved his son and grandchildren, so deeply. Survivors include his wife of fifty-nine years, Mary Jane Boyles Owen; son, James Lee Owen; grandchildren, Ashley Elizabeth Owen, of Portland, Oregon and James Ryan Owen and his wife, Chelsea, of Santa Rosa, California; brother, Guy R. Owen and his wife, Deborah, of Lakewood, Washington; and brother-in-law, Ray Boyles and his wife, Sandy, of Blue Springs, Missouri. He is preceded in death by his parents, Vanna and James Owen; and grandson, Nicholas Ray Owen. A gathering of Mr. Owen's family and friends will be from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., Saturday, February 23, 2019, at Broussard's, 505 North 12th Street, Nederland. His funeral service will be Wednesday, February 27, 2019, at Paul Thomas Funeral Home, Miami, Oklahoma, followed by his entombment at G.A.R. Cemetery, Miami, Oklahoma. Memorial contributions may be sent to , P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, Kansas 66675. Complete and updated information may be found at:

1940 - 2019 James Ralph Lee Owen, 79, of Port Neches, died Thursday, February 21, 2019. He was born February 21, 1940, in Wewoka, Oklahoma, to Vanna Mae Ryan Owen and James Ralph Owen. James graduated from NEO A & M College, Oklahoma. He was a member of Harry S. Truman Independence Lodge #76 of Independence, Missouri and Scottish Rite and Ararat Shrine of Kansas City, Missouri. He worked as an Insurance and Finance Agent for Farmers Insurance Group where he took great pride in changing people's lives. After twenty-eight years, he retired as District Manager. James enjoyed watching football, specifically, the Warriors, San Francisco Giants and Kansas City Chiefs. He also enjoyed collecting cars and trucks. James loved his son and grandchildren, so deeply. Survivors include his wife of fifty-nine years, Mary Jane Boyles Owen; son, James Lee Owen; grandchildren, Ashley Elizabeth Owen, of Portland, Oregon and James Ryan Owen and his wife, Chelsea, of Santa Rosa, California; brother, Guy R. Owen and his wife, Deborah, of Lakewood, Washington; and brother-in-law, Ray Boyles and his wife, Sandy, of Blue Springs, Missouri. He is preceded in death by his parents, Vanna and James Owen; and grandson, Nicholas Ray Owen. A gathering of Mr. Owen's family and friends will be from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., Saturday, February 23, 2019, at Broussard's, 505 North 12th Street, Nederland. His funeral service will be Wednesday, February 27, 2019, at Paul Thomas Funeral Home, Miami, Oklahoma, followed by his entombment at G.A.R. Cemetery, Miami, Oklahoma. Memorial contributions may be sent to , P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, Kansas 66675. Complete and updated information may be found at: broussards1889.com Funeral Home Broussard's Mortuary

505 N 12Th St

Nederland , TX 77627

(409) 722-3456 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in the Beaumont Enterprise on Feb. 23, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Beaumont Enterprise Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.