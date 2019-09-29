1939-2019 James P. Petion, 80, passed away on Tuesday, September 24, 2019, at Methodist Hospital in Houston following a lengthy illness. Jim was born in Quatemala and lived most of his life in Port Arthur and Beaumont. He is survived by his wife Margie of 60 years, his children Bobby Petion, Lisa Petion-Burger, Tara Petion, and Dana Lambrides; his sister Susan Borel Clark; and his granddaughter Amber Spain. Jim was a Vietnam veteran, and he and Margie owned Z-Tech in Beaumont for 28 years. Z-Tech is now owned and operated by their son Bobby. Memorial services are being postponed until a later date.
Published in the Beaumont Enterprise on Sept. 29, 2019