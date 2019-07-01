1939 - 2019 James Patrick Quirk passed away on June 27, 2019. He was known as Pat to all who knew him. Pat was the son of William Henry Quirk Jr. and Nora Lee LeBlanc. Born in Beaumont, Texas, he was one of four children including Mary Lee Rourke, William Henry Quirk, III and J. Michael Quirk. He graduated from Central Catholic High School and attended the University of Texas at Austin, where he was a member of the Sigma Nu fraternity. He went on to graduate from Trinity University with a degree in business administration. After serving in the United States Air force, Pat began his business career by first working for Governor John Connally as an auditor and inspector for the Texas State Board of Insurance. Later he joined the family insurance business, Quirk & Company, and later established Pat Quirk Insurance. Pat was a founding partner and president of Independent Insurance Center. Since 1985, it has been one of the area's largest independent local agencies, with offices in San Antonio, Seguin, Brownsville, and Boerne. Pat also established the first filing in Texas for hunting liability policies; collectively through the Texas Parks and Wildlife and Quirk & Company, his family's surplus lines insurance business. Pat was an avid outdoorsman. He had a passion for hunting, fishing and collecting arrowheads. He was a member of the Texas Cattlemen's Association and Blue Wing hunting and fishing club, where he helped manage the quality of the lakes and fisheries. Pat was a member of the Governor's Club of San Antonio. He was an amateur historian, who enjoyed reading, learning and talking about history. He was a masterful storyteller. He always took time to check in with his many friends and family on a weekly basis. Survivors include his loving wife of fifty-four years, Artie Quirk and daughters, Dr. Milissa Quirk Sartain & husband Daniel, Margaret Ann Quirk Scoggins & husband Gray, two grandchildren, Mia Gray Scoggins, and Jack Patrick Scoggins; siblings Mary Lee Rourke and brother J. Michael Quirk, wife Linda and numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation will be Tuesday, July 2, 2019, at 5:30 PM with a Rosary to follow at 6:30 PM at Porter Loring Mortuary, 1101 McCullough Ave. Funeral services commence Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church, 223 East Summit Ave at 1pm. Entombment will follow at Holy Cross Mausoleum at 3pm. You are invited to sign the Guestbook at www.porterloring.com Arrangements with PORTER LORING MORTUARY 1101 McCULLOUGH AVE., SAN ANTONIO, TX 78212 - (210) 227-8221
Published in the Beaumont Enterprise on July 1, 2019