Dr. James "Jim" Robert Gish, a longtime resident of Beaumont, passed away on April 30, 2020, at the age of 96. He was born on July 15, 1923, in Deer Creek, Indiana, to John Henry and Anna (Vernon) Gish.He completed undergraduate studies and graduated from medical school at Indiana University in 1947, remaining a loyal Hoosier the rest of his life. His residencies in internal medicine and radiology were completed at Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit, Michigan. Moving to Beaumont, Texas, in 1957, he joined the Beaumont Radiology Group, practicing radiology the rest of his career. Dr. Gish and his family enjoyed many family vacations at the C Lazy U Ranch in Granby, Colorado, and he frequented Fairhope, Alabama, where he spent memorable time with his grandchildren. In addition to his love of family and medicine, Dr. Gish was passionate about geology or "rocks" as he would say. After retiring in 1988, his love for geology led him to enroll in geology courses at Lamar University.Jim Gish is survived by two daughters: Niki Kelley, married to Joe Kelley, residing in Fairhope, AL; and Alexandrea Gregory, married to Paul Gregory, residing in Delavan, WI. He is also survived by two granddaughters and one step-granddaughter: Jami McCord, married to Michael McCord of Atlanta, GA; Haley Herring, married to Nic Herring of Birmingham, AL; and Erin Samuels of Port Aransas, TX. He also leaves four great-grandchildren: Gracie McCord, Wiley McCord, and Tucker McCord of Atlanta, GA, and Ethan Herring of Birmingham, AL. He will be greatly missed by all!Cremation arrangements for Dr. Gish were handled through Broussard's Crematorium, under the direction of Broussard's, 1605 North Major Drive, Beaumont.