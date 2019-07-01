James Ronald "Ronny" Miller (1938 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Ronald "Ronny" Miller.
Service Information
Broussard's Mortuary
1605 N Major Dr
Beaumont, TX
77713
(409)-866-3838
Memorial Gathering
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Broussard's Mortuary
1605 N Major Dr
Beaumont, TX 77713
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
10:30 AM
Meadows Church of Christ
9195 Dishman Road
Beaumont, TX
View Map
Interment
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
2:00 PM
Rosedale Cemetery
Sour Lake, TX
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

1938 - 2019 James Ronald "Ronny" Miller, 81, of Sour Lake, died Friday, June 28, 2019. He was born on February 27, 1938, in Vernon, Texas, to Mabel Tucker Miller and Virgil Lee Miller. Ronny was a lifelong educator working as a coach, teacher, principal and superintendent. He is survived by his wife of sixty-one years, Judith Miller; daughter, Marianna Miller, of Sour Lake; sons, John Michael Miller and his wife, Kim, of Sour Lake and James Martin Miller and his wife, Joan, of Rosenberg; brother, Jay Milton "Mickey" Miller and his wife, Judi, of Salem, Oregon; brothers-in-law, Ben Appleby and his wife, Janet, of River Crossing and Harold Appleby and his wife, Connie, of Mountain Home, Arkansas; grandchildren, Lindsey Sturrock and her husband, Austin, of Montgomery; Jacob Miller, of Beaumont; Marianna Grace Miller and Jorge Ronald Miller, both of Rosenberg; and great-grandchildren, Slade Sturrock and Ella Sturrock, both of Montgomery. Ronny is preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Kenneth Ray Miller. A gathering of Mr. Miller's family and friends will be from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, July 2, 2019, at Broussard's, 1605 North Major Drive, Beaumont. His funeral service will be 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at Meadows Church of Christ, 9195 Dishman Road, Beaumont, with his interment to follow at 2:00 p.m., at Rosedale Cemetery, Sour Lake. Complete and updated information may be found at: broussards1889.com.
Published in the Beaumont Enterprise on July 1, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.