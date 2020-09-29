James Steven Butler fell asleep in death August 13, after a short illness. He was born on January 8, 1964 in Mattoon Illinois to Leroy and Jane Butler. He moved to Sabine Pass with his family at the age of three. Jamie did various jobs through out his life, but mostly on or around the water. He worked many years as a project manager refurbishing oil rigs and traveled the world.



Jamie had an extraordinarily passion for life. He had a fun-loving, outgoing, and generous spirit. He had an exceptional bond with both his children and always counted himself fortunate to have them in his life, as well as his four precious granddaughters.



Jamie was preceded in death by his parents. Leroy and Jane Butler, his brother Michael, and three nephews, James (Bosco)Smith, Arthur ( Buck) Wigley, and Brad Burton.



Jamie is survived by his loving caretaker Joyce Cain, his daughter Jaimi-Lynn McWilliams ( Andy) his son Steven Butler (Kimberley) and four precious granddaughters: Bella, Bekka, Bryleigh and Braelynn, five sisters and one brother: Sandra Losleben (Craig), Janie Butler, Dixie Jennings, Patricia Davis (John), Tommy Butler, Lorrie Seymour (Byron), and many nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews.



The family will hold a private memorial service at a later date.



