1945-2020 James Taylor White, VI, 74, a lifelong resident of Stowell, passed away on Friday, March 13, 2020. He was born on September 14, 1945, to Clara Mae Kahla White and James Taylor White, V, in Galveston. Taylor graduated from East Chambers High School and then attended Southwest Texas State College in San Marcos. He was a true Texas legend to all who were fortunate enough to know him. He was involved in the family ranch operation as well as his own ranching endeavors. Taylor was part owner in the Winnie Livestock Auction. He was a great cowboy, but a better horseman born a century too late. Taylor's passion was to concoct the most elaborate "pranks" imaginable. No matter how long it took, he always managed to pull it off. He is survived by his two daughters, Amanda Elliot and her husband, Robert, of Dallas; and Sara White, of Beaumont; grandchildren, Taylor, Garrison, William, and Amelia Elliott, of Dallas, and Taylor Anne Recker, of Beaumont; sister, Gail McBride and wife Fritz Burris of Round Rock; brothers, Bill and his wife, Kathrine; Steven and his wife, Sheri; and longtime companion, Kathy Thibodeaux, all of Stowell; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Taylor is preceded in dead by his parents; brother, Kyle; and sister, Jo Rella Meaux. The family would like to especially thank Kathy Thibodeaux for her dedication and loving care of Taylor. The comforting support from Heart to Heart Hospice was greatly appreciated. A gathering of Taylor's family and friends will begin at 1:00 p.m., with his funeral service to follow at 3:00 p.m., Monday, March 16, 2020, at First United Methodist Church, 1708 TX-124, Winnie. His interment will follow at Fairview Cemetery, Winnie. Memorial contributions may be made to The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, P.O. Box 4486, Houston, Texas 77210.

