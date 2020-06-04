James "Eddie" Turner, 90, of Beaumont, died Tuesday, June 2, 2020. He was born to Anna Mae Teel Turner and James Graham Turner, on July 5, 1929, in Beaumont. Eddie was employed by Sun Oil Company for thirty-five years and Fabricon for seven years. He was a dedicated member of Westgate Memorial Baptist Church.
Survivors include his wife of seventy years, Betty Turner, of Beaumont; son, Wayne Turner and his wife, Allison, of Crystal Beach; daughter, Terry Gonzales, of Beaumont; son, Larry Turner and his wife, Myra, of Lumberton; daughter, Patty Fracht and her husband, Carey, of Brookeland, Texas; sister, Mary Anne Campbell, of Liberty; twelve grandchildren; and fourteen great-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his parents and twin brother, Everett Turner.
A gathering of Mr. Turner's family and friends will be from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., Thursday, June 4, 2020, at Broussard's, 1605 North Major Drive, Beaumont. His graveside service will be at 2:00 p.m., Friday, June 5, 2020, at Forest Lawn Memorial Park, 4955 Pine Street, Beaumont. Please observe social distancing guidelines.
Complete and updated information may be found at: broussards1889.com
Published in Beaumont Enterprise from Jun. 4 to Jun. 5, 2020.