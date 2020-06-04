James "Eddie" Turner
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James "Eddie" Turner, 90, of Beaumont, died Tuesday, June 2, 2020. He was born to Anna Mae Teel Turner and James Graham Turner, on July 5, 1929, in Beaumont. Eddie was employed by Sun Oil Company for thirty-five years and Fabricon for seven years. He was a dedicated member of Westgate Memorial Baptist Church.

Survivors include his wife of seventy years, Betty Turner, of Beaumont; son, Wayne Turner and his wife, Allison, of Crystal Beach; daughter, Terry Gonzales, of Beaumont; son, Larry Turner and his wife, Myra, of Lumberton; daughter, Patty Fracht and her husband, Carey, of Brookeland, Texas; sister, Mary Anne Campbell, of Liberty; twelve grandchildren; and fourteen great-grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents and twin brother, Everett Turner.

A gathering of Mr. Turner's family and friends will be from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., Thursday, June 4, 2020, at Broussard's, 1605 North Major Drive, Beaumont. His graveside service will be at 2:00 p.m., Friday, June 5, 2020, at Forest Lawn Memorial Park, 4955 Pine Street, Beaumont. Please observe social distancing guidelines.

Complete and updated information may be found at: broussards1889.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Beaumont Enterprise from Jun. 4 to Jun. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Broussard's Mortuary
1605 N Major Dr
Beaumont, TX 77713
(409) 866-3838
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved