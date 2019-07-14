Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James W. (Jim) Holloway. View Sign Service Information Forest Lawn Funeral Home 4955 Pine Street Beaumont , TX 77703 (409)-892-5912 Send Flowers Obituary

1930 - 2019 James W. (Jim) Holloway, 88, passed away in Birmingham, Alabama, on July 8, 2019. He was born on November 30, 1930, in French Camp, Mississippi, the son of John Nolen Holloway and Birdie Ramsey Holloway. He settled in Beaumont, Texas in 1960 where he owned and operated a landscaping business until his retirement in 2014. He was a loyal member of Tolerance Masonic Lodge #1165 and numerous Masonic appendant organizations. He was a past patron of Beaumont Chapter #71 OES. He was a 33rd degree Scottish Rite Mason. He also served the Grand Lodge of Texas as Grand Organist and District Deputy Grand Master for Masonic District 26A. He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother and two sisters. He is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Edith, daughters Heidi (Grady) Core and Heather (Scott) Phillips of Birmingham, Alabama, stepdaughters Gina (Mark) Abraham of Lake Charles, Louisiana, and Astrid (John) Clements of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, 6 grandchildren, 5 step-grandchildren and 4 step-great grandchildren. A memorial service is scheduled for Saturday, July 20 at 3:00 p.m. at Forest Lawn Funeral Home in Beaumont, Texas, followed by interment at Forest Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Masonic charities or the .

