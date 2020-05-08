I knew Dr Shook personally and professionally. We trained at John Peter Smith hospital at the same time. Dr Shook was an excellent physician whose main professional virtue was that he was ultimately concerned about his patients' welfare and was willing to spend the time listening and the effort taking care of them to achieve the best outcome. At Peter Smith, Ft Worth, we worked 70-80 hours a week but Dr Shook made time to see his patients a second time each day before going home. Jan and Gail raised 3 wonderful children who they were able to enjoy over the years. As long and hard as he worked it would have been nice to see him enjoy retirement many more years but then practicing medicine was one of his pleasures so he enjoyed life along the way. To Gail, lady you were a 110 per center all the way-with Jan, raising the children, running your enterprise. You have done well with and by and for Jan so now enjoy the children and grandchildren. Charles

Charles M.D.

Friend