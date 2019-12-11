Jan Sharon Lykins, 62, of Nederland, Texas passed away Saturday, December 7, 2019 at her home.
She was born September 17, 1957 in Port Arthur, Texas to O.K. Welch and Joye Durr Welch.
Jan was a lifelong area resident and was retired as secretary from the University of Texas Medical Branch.
A Memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Friday, December 13, 2019 at Levingston Funeral Home in Groves.
Jan is survived by her husband of 28 years, Devin Lykins of Nederland, mother, Joye Welch of Groves, son, Jake Evans of Groves, two brothers, Steve Welch of Groves and Dan Welch and wife Demetria of Port Neches, five grandchildren and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Published in the The Beaumont Enterprise on Dec. 11, 2019