Jane Frost Wiggins, of Beaumont, Texas, died after a brief illness on July 9, 2020. She was 90 years old at the time of her death.



Jane was born to Virginia and R. M. "Jack" Frost in Miami, Florida. Her family relocated to Beaumont when her father retired from military service and became circulation director, and later president and general manager, of the Beaumont Enterprise and Journal. Jane was a graduate of South Park High School and later attended Texas Women's University in Denton and Lamar State College in Beaumont. She worked for many years as a legal secretary for Orgain, Bell and Tucker in Beaumont. Jane applied her skills as a grammatician to edit and produce theses and dissertations for many graduate students at Lamar University. She was an active member of First Baptist Church of Beaumont where she taught first grade Sunday school for many years.



Jane is predeceased by her beloved husband of sixty-eight years, Charles Lynn Wiggins, Sr., her parents, Richard and Virginia Frost, her brother, Jack Wilson Frost, and precious grandson, Blake Jackson Wiggins.



Jane is survived by her sister, Judy Frost Treadaway, of Willis, Texas; daughter, Debbie King and her husband, John, of Livingston; son, Charles Wiggins and his wife, Marianne, of Beaumont; and much-adored grandchildren, Katelyn King Fertitta, of Kingwood, Amber Barnes Elrod, of El Paso, Ashley Barnes, of Denver, Colorado, Shayna Wiggins Kendrick, of Bend, Oregon, Adam King, of Beaumont, and Kaleigh Wiggins Loera, of Beaumont. Jane and Charles were blessed with the God-given privilege of rejoicing in the births of eight great-grandchildren. Jane also enjoyed keeping in touch with her many nieces and nephews.



Jane was known for her personal integrity, steadfast devotion to her family, and willingness to serve others in any capacity needed. Her home welcomed all, her kitchen was always warm, and many dear friends in Beaumont knew that her pies fixed everything. Her children and grandchildren remember her especially for always being available with coffee, cake, a "Grandma Jane" breakfast, and constant optimistic encouragement. Most importantly, Jane unconditionally loved her husband, Charles, and held an unwavering belief that Jesus Christ was, and is, her personal Lord and Savior.



A family memorial service will be held at a later time when family members and dear friends can gather together to celebrate her life and legacy under the direction of Broussard's, 1605 North Major Drive, Beaumont.



