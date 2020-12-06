Janet Faye (Reeves) Harris wife, mother, grandmother, teacher, and Child of God entered into the nearer presence of her Lord on November 26, 2020 with her beloved son, Rob, administering Last Rites and Holy Communion with her husband, Robert and daughter , Hillary at her side.



Janet's priorities in life were her children, her grandchildren, her students and her church. She was a very caring person as shown by her teaching first grade for 30 years. She loved all children. Many former students as well as friends of her children have stated "she treated me like I was one of her own". She was faithful in her church and served as a member of the Altar Guild for many years.



Janet was born January 7, 1945 in Kountze, Texas, and graduated from Silsbee High School. She attended North Texas State University in Denton, Texas, and graduated from Lamar University in Beaumont, Texas with a Bachelor of Arts in Education. She began her teaching career in Grand Prairie, Texas, and retired from Silsbee ISD thirty years later.



The marriage of Janet and James Robert Harris on May 27, 1967, was a product of "love at first sight" for both parties and continued for more than 53 years. Their steadfast devotion serves as an example and leaves an enduring legacy in her son The Reverend Robert (Rob) C. Harris and Kelly Ann Harris, of Bandera, Texas; her daughter Hillary JaNell Harris Smith and Daniel Craig Smith of London, England; as well as her grandchildren: Abigail Harris, James Harris, Caroline Harris, and Alice Smith.



Janet is survived by her sister Joyce Hillin of Kountze, Texas, as well as numerous friends and extended family members. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. John's Episcopal Church, New Braunfels, Texas.



