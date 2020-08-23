1/1
Janice Pate Arceneaux
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Janice's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lakeland, FL - Janice Pate Arceneaux, 81, passed away Aug. 14, 2020.

Jan was born in Baton Rouge, LA on June 8, 1939 to the late Leonard I. and Alpha Lillian Pate. She graduated high school in Baton Rouge, and later, banking school in Lafayette, LA. She was one of the first women loan officers in banking, and also served as the first woman President of the Southwest Chapter of the American Institute of Banking in LA. Her banking career spanned over 25 years. Jan enjoyed volunteering her time for various activities at her church, St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Lakeland. She also enjoyed gardening and birdwatching.

Jan is survived by her husband, Jude W. Arceneaux; children, John A. (Julie) Brashears and Winston Lynn Brashears; grandsons, Jonathon Brashears and Jacob Brashears; great-granddaughter, Savannah Lynn Brashears; several nieces and nephews; and her Maltese dog, Pierre. She was preceded in death by her sister, Barbara Territo.

A memorial mass will be conducted on Friday, Aug. 28th at 4 pm at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 210 W. Lemon St. Lakeland, FL 33815. The services will be live streamed from the church's website https://www.stjosephlakeland.org/

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Beaumont Enterprise from Aug. 23 to Aug. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gentry-Morrison Funeral Homes
1727 Bartow Road
Lakeland, FL 33801
(863) 688-7679
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved