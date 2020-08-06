Janice Virginia Bruecher Bolton, 93, of Beaumont, died Friday, July 17, 2020, peacefully at home. She was born January 29, 1927 to Lewis Ernest and Pauline Blakeley Bruecher. After losing her mother at 13, she and her twin sister soon moved to College Station with their aunt to finish high school. Upon graduation, she worked at the A&M Exchange Book Store where she met the love of her life, Otis Bolton, in September 1944. After that, he was the "only one"! They were engaged in November 1945 and married June 2, 1947. Shortly afterwards they moved to Beaumont when Otis took a job with Pure Oil and Jan went to work for Sun Oil. After a few years they were transferred to Chicago for a brief time where she had the first of 2 daughters, Judy. After a transfer back, their second daughter, Susan, was born. Jan and Otis had a storybook love and life together for over 64 years.



Jan was a longtime member of Westgate Church of Christ, an avid tennis player, and a member of the Mary Howell Garden Club for many years. She was "Mother" to her daughters and affectionally called "Mimi" by her grandchildren and great grandchildren. The "best Mimi ever" who always put them first, always had time for them, and always taught them about God's love. Her life inspired her family to live with integrity, to follow God, and to be "your best you". She was a true example of a woman of noble character (Proverbs 31:10). Her happiest moments were always those spent with family at holiday gatherings and the many times at the beach house that she and Otis designed for children. A woman full of love for family and friends, she was indeed the woman behind the man. Theirs was a partnership of complimentary proportions. She was a true "character" and Otis was the man of few words.



Jan is preceded in death by her husband, Otis, her parents, twin sister, Juanice, and brothers Blake and Jerry Don. She is survived by daughters Judy Baird Goeggelman (husband Steve) of Houston, and Susan Gallier of Beaumont; grandchildren: Tiffany Merenda (F.J), St. Louis, Mo; Callie Gallier, Seabrook, Tx; April Franzman (Brian) Dallas, Tx; Cassi Thompson (Mike), Broomfield, Co; Colby Baird, and Mattie Gallier, both of Houston; Great grandchildren - Mason, Tyler, and Blakeley Merenda; Otis Franzman; and Declan Thompson; 2 step granddaughters Lori Baird (great grandchildren Lindsey Ketterer, Bailey and Brynne Eaton), Denver, Co; Melissa Clifford (husband Eric, great grandchildren Jordan and Jocelyn), Centennial, Co; sister-in-law Dee Bolton, San Antonio; niece Marcia Gresham, Sharpsburg, Ga.; and many other nieces, nephews, and cousins. Many special thanks and love to her longtime caregiver and best friend, Ida Atkins and caregivers Lisa Atkins and Loretta (Googie) Douglas.



Funeral services will be held Sunday, August 9, 2020 at Westgate Church of Christ, Beaumont, TX at 1 p.m. with a private interment following at Forest Lawn. Those serving as pallbearers are Colby Baird, Steve Goeggelman, FJ Merenda, Brian Franzman, Mike Thompson and Mason Merenda.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Westgate Church of Christ, 6390 Westgate Dr., Beaumont, Tx 77706 or Texas Muttley Love, 5922 Ludington Dr., Houston, Tx 77035.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store