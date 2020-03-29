1934 - 2020 Janette Conley Blanton passed away on March 15, 2020, at the age of 86, in her hometown of Beaumont, Texas. Born January 23, 1934, Janette lived all of her life in the Beaumont area. She was a loving wife, mother, sister, and grandmother. Janette greatly enjoyed shopping and spending time with her family and friends. She was a unique soul and fiercely independent. Janette will be missed greatly by all the lives she had touched. She is survived by her sister, Sharon Toomey; and grandchildren, Ray Caywood, Paul Caywood, Keith Caywood, and Candice Ktaili. Janette was preceded in death by her mother, Aileen Stephenson; her husband, Bobby Blanton; and her daughter, Patty Caywood. A private family entombment for Mrs. Blanton was held next to her husband, Saturday, March 21, 2020, at Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Beaumont, under the direction of Broussard's, 1605 North Major Drive, Beaumont. Complete and updated information may be found at: broussards1889.com
Published in the Beaumont Enterprise from Mar. 29 to Aug. 22, 2020