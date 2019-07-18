Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jason Condray. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

1957 - 2019 Jason Boyd Condray, 62, of Weatherford passed away Sunday, July 14, 2019 surrounded by his family and friends. He was born April 27, 1957 in Beaumont, Texas to Norman and Faye Condray. Jason was a beloved husband, son, brother, uncle and friend. He lived a life dedicated to loving his family and friends as well as helping everyone he met; including the final gift of life thru organ donation. Jason will forever be in our hearts. He was preceded in death by his parents. Jason is survived by his wife, Jamie; sisters, Linda Rawls and Renee Navarro and husband Tony and many nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Parker County React, 801 Santa Fe Dr. Weatherford, TX 76086, 817-598-4325.

Published in the Beaumont Enterprise on July 18, 2019

