On Thursday, May 7, 2020, Jay Clinton "Clint" Hall, passed away in Clear Lake, Texas at the age of 61.Clint was born on January 30, 1959 in Beaumont, Texas to Willard James Hall and Mildred Powell Hall. He spent his youth in Beaumont and attended Forest Park High School, the University of Texas at Austin, and received a BA degree from Lamar University at Beaumont. For most of Clint's adult years, he lived and worked in Clear Lake at various positions in the aerospace industry and most recently at Centerpoint Energy. On October 23, 2010 Clint married Cheryl Mattox Hall. Clint and Cheryl shared a happy life together surrounded by a loving family and many devoted friends. His sense of humor, boisterous laugh, and his kind and compassionate spirit will be greatly missed.At an early age, Clint had a fascination with the magic of space travel and adored the television shows Lost in Space and Star Trek. He entered trivia contests on the subject of space and was an avid collector of Star Wars memorabilia. Clint often expressed a desire to travel to space, and his family will be able to honor his dream by sending a small capsule of his remains on a flight of the SpaceLoft XL rocket scheduled for launch December, 2022.Clint is survived by his wife Cheryl, three step-children, Shawn Mattox, John Mattox, Cassie Chiskos her husband Petros, and Cassie's daughter Serina, who Clint lovingly referred to as "Princess." Cheryl's niece Jennifer and her husband Steven Anderson, their children Steven III, Carson and Paisley Anderson were very dear to Clint. He is also survived by his brother Willard Hall, Jr. and his wife Caryn, sister Laurie Hall Leister and her husband Curtis, nephews Willard Hall III, Curtis, David and William Leister, and nieces Grace and Katherine Leister.A memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at 1:00 PM at the Carnes Funeral Home, 3100 Gulf Fwy., Texas City, Texas 77591. Memorial contributions can be made to: Louisiana Center for the Blind - Training Center, 101 South Trenton Street, Ruston, LA 71270 or online at