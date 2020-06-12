Mrs. Jean Hammer, of Beaumont, Texas, died peacefully on Saturday, June 6.



Mrs. Hammer was born July 25, 1935. The daughter of Richard and Mildred McFarland, Jean attended Pembroke Country Day School and eventually the University of Kansas.



In 1963, Jean married Bernard D. Hammer, who was first in concrete sales before moving on to the stock broking business with Paine Webber, Morgan Stanley, and other firms. Together, Jean and Barney had two children, Mark and Elliott. Mr. Hammer's business took the family from Topeka, Kansas to Tulsa, Oklahoma and other cities before they finally ended up in Beaumont, Texas, where they remained until Jean's death.



Mrs. Hammer was known for her interest in literature, her love of bridge, which she played at the Beaumont Bridge Studio, and her strong affinity for family. She served as a docent at the Philbrook Museum of Art and the Art Museum of Southeast Texas in Beaumont.



Mrs. Hammer is survived by her husband of 57 years, Barney Hammer; her son Mark Hammer, his wife Christiane Michaelis, and their children Lily, Xanthe, Nola, and Saphi; her son Elliott Hammer and his wife Elizabeth Yost Hammer; and her brother, Richard McFarland.



Due to Covid-19, there will be a private memorial service at Mark's Episcopal Church at a later date.



