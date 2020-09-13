Ada Jean LaSalle, 77 passed away on September 8, 2020, at M.D. Anderson after a short illness. Among the many things for which she will be remembered for were her grace, beauty, charm, love for animals and best of all, a great party closer. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend.
Jean was born on December 7, 1942, to Ada Emmerline Coles and Charles Walter McGehee. She grew up in Beaumont and graduated from French High School. Jean was Secretary/Treasurer of her senior class. She was a member of the Buffalo Belles. She received her Bachelor of Arts Degree in education from Sam Houston State University. After graduation, she taught grade school for several years. She went to work for Southwestern Bell in 1970. After spending twenty-eight years in various positions, she retired on June 1, 1998.
After retiring, Jean split her time between Tiki Island and Beaumont. Jean enjoyed gardening, fishing, dancing, and wine time at Tiki, along with all the neighbors. Jean loved entertaining. She was happiest when stray cats came knocking. Jean always had a "treat" stash. The last two cats that joined the group were Butterfly and Buddy. Jean's positive attitude, zest for life, and unconditional caring for others will be her lasting legacy.
Survivors include her husband of forty-eight years, Leonard LaSalle; son, Coy Lynn LaSalle, grandchildren, Meghan Cobb, Marshall Cobb, Amanda Cobb Hart and her husband, Jonathan; Juliette LaSalle, Gabrielle LaSalle, Caden LaSalle, and Brock LaSalle; great-grandchildren, Jax LaSalle, Josey LaSalle, Hunter Hart, Hudson Hart, Henry Hart; sister, Charlene Mae Dugue and her husband, Donald; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, and son, Jimmy Cobb.
A gathering of Mrs. LaSalle's family and friends will be from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., with a Rosary recited at 6:00 p.m., Sunday, September 13, 2020, at Broussard's, 2000 McFaddin Avenue, Beaumont. Her Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m., Monday, September 14, 2020, at St. Jude Thaddeus Catholic Church, 6825 Gladys Avenue, Beaumont, with her interment to follow at Magnolia Cemetery, Beaumont.
