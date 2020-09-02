Jean Melancon, 97, of Port Arthur passed away on September 1, 2020 at Focus Care in Center, Texas.



Jean was born on July 14, 1923 in Holland, Nebraska to parents Dena (Wubbles) and Ben Wismer. She had lived in Port Arthur since 1944. She was a member of St. Peter Catholic Church many years and then moved over to Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. Jean enjoyed working in her flower gardens, quilting, cooking and baking for all the family gatherings. Jean was a loving person who will be missed dearly.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Ben and Dena Wismer, her husband, E. J. Melancon, her daughter in law, Connie Melancon, her brothers, Merle, Roy, Dick Wismer and her sisters, Ruth Gilmore and Gerry Vanderbeck.



Jean is survived by her daughter, Kathy Perio and her husband, Larry of Orange, her sons, Terry Melancon and his wife, Liddy of Montgomery, and Lynn Melancon of Toledo Bend, nine grandchildren and twenty-three great grandchildren. She is also survived by her brothers, Dale Wismer, Don Wismer, her sister, Erma Hartshorn all of Lincoln, NE.



A funeral service will be held on Friday, September 4, 2020 at 12:30 PM at Clayton Thompson Funeral Home in Groves, with gathering of family and friends from 10:30 AM until service time. Burial will follow at Oak Bluff Memorial Park.



Due to the Covid-19 crisis we are currently in, all visitors to the funeral home are required to wear facemask or coverings and practice social distancing as mandated by State and County officials.



