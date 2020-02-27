Jeanette G. DeYoung Kunefke, 97, of Hamshire, died Saturday, February 22, 2020. She was born to Emma Fischer DeYoung and Herman DeYoung, Sr., on March 25, 1922, in Hamshire. Jeanette was the head of Friendship Sewing Club in Hamshire and started Hamshire-Fannett Old Timer's School Reunion.
Survivors include her brother, Robert DeYoung, of Hamshire; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In 1981, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph Kunefke. Jeanette is also preceded in death by her parents, Herman and Emma DeYoung; brothers, Herman DeYoung, Raymond DeYoung, and Walter DeYoung; and sisters, Lois Renkema and Dorothy Groskerth.
A gathering of Mrs. Kunefke's family and friends will begin at 1:00 p.m., followed by her funeral service at 2:00 p.m., Friday, February 28, 2020, at First Baptist Church of Hamshire, 25304 Highway 124, Hamshire. Her interment will follow at Fairview Cemetery, Winnie, under the direction of Broussard's, 1605 North Major Drive, Beaumont.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hamshire Volunteer Fire Department, 12393 2nd Street, Hamshire, Texas 77622.
Published in the The Beaumont Enterprise on Feb. 27, 2020