Jeanine "Beannie" Van de Vyver,
1960 - 2020
Jeanine "Beannie" Van de Vyver, 59, of Beaumont, died Monday, August 10, 2020. She was born on October 19, 1960, in Louvian, Belgium, to Bernice Pszczkowski and Dr. Hubert Van de Vyver. Jeanine worked as a Registered Nurse for Baptist Hospital.

Survivors include her sisters, Beth Hise and her husband, Joe, of Dallas; Katia Janecek and her husband, Eric, of Greensboro, North Carolina; and Meg Scott of Houston; brother, Paul Van de Vyvyer of Dallas; nephews, Luke Hise; Alan Hise and his wife, Kylie; Greg Hise; Arthur Janecek; and Peter Janecek; and numerous relatives in Belgium.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and husband, Tim Dorsett.

Cremation arrangements for Ms. Van de Vyver will be handled through Broussard's Crematorium under the direction of Broussard's, 2000 McFaddin Avenue, Beaumont. Her family will gather at a later date to inter her cremated body with her parents in Belgium.

Complete and updated information may be found at: broussards1889.com.

Published in Beaumont Enterprise from Aug. 16 to Aug. 17, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Broussard's Mortuary
2000 McFaddin Street
Beaumont, TX 77701
(409) 832-1621
