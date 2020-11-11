1/1
Jeanne Marie Crane
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jeanne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Funeral Service for Jeanne Marie Crane, 77, of Willis, Texas will be held on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. in The Chapel at Conroe Funeral Directors with Pastor Ray Payne officiating. Interment will follow in Willis cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to service beginning at 11:00 a.m. in The Chapel. Jeanne was born on April 18, 1943 in Bryan, Texas to Albert Bowen Jennings and Winona Marie (McKnight) Jennings. She passed-away on Friday, November 6, 2020 at her home in Willis.

Besides beautiful, the first word that comes to mind to describe Jeanne would be a "hoot." She had a fun, enduring personality that she exuded openly to all. Her love and loyalty to her family, friends and faith was clearly shown throughout her walk of life. She was married at the sweet young age of 17 in 1960 to Calvin E. Crane. Jeanne loved and cared for dearly for her husband until his death in 2011. He was a lucky man. Whether it was her children, grandchildren, or closest friends, Jeanne was always was there for them. In their corner. No matter if they were right or wrong. Her faith in Christ could be easily be evidenced by a quick turn of the pages of her bible. One can easily see the highlighted verses that were written on her heart and carried out in the love and compassion she emanated to all. A large book could easily to written about all the stories of loving things she did. Jeanne was truly a remarkable woman.

Jeanne was preceded in death by her husband, Calvin Earle Crane. She is survived by her loving family: daughter, Kelly Crane Langhamer and husband, Greg; son, David Crane; sister, Flo Bennett; grandchildren, Zachary Langhamer, Taylor Langhamer, Deanna Langhamer, Stephanie Butler, Jaimie Crane, Jayde Gillaspie and Jagger Gantt; great grandchildren, Zoe' Langhamer, Lyssa Stronanis and David Butler.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Beaumont Enterprise from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Conroe Funeral Directors
1504 N Thompson St
Conroe, TX 77301
(936) 756-2210
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved