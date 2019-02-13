1927 - 2019 Jerome Russell Blackstone, (Jerry) age 91, died Wednesday, January 23, 2019, peacefully at home. He was born October 28, 1927, in Chicago, Ill, to Frank Russell and Suzanne Lund Blackstone, who preceded him in death, as well as his brother Gregg, his infant granddaughter, Monica, and his in-laws John and Mamie Cain Abshier. Jerry is survived by his wife of 44 years, Ann Abshier and his children; three sons, Chris and wife, Julia Shaw of Wilmington, Del., Craig of Gibsonia, Pa.; Russell and wife, Theresa of Buffalo, N.Y; three daughters, Sue and partner, Vicki Nelson of Pell Lake, Wis.; Karen of Excelsior, Minn., and Mary McCosh of Adelaide, Australia. Jerry leaves 10 grandchildren as well as his special family, Jesse Sanchez and Maria Nieto and their four children. During the Korean Conflict in the 1950s, Jerry served in the U.S. Army for two years. He and Ann lived in Milwaukee for more than 20 years, where Jerry was well known in public relations. He was quite active in International Association of Business Communicators (IABC), having served as IABC International President and was an IABC Fellow as well. On Jerry's retirement he and Ann moved to Smith Point, Tex., where they enjoyed living until Hurricane Ike destroyed their home. That prompted their move to Beaumont in 2008. A memorial service will be held in Liberty, Tex. at Allison Funeral Home, February 19, 2019, with visitation at 1:30 and the memorial service at 2 p.m. Jerry supported many causes, so in lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Gulf Coast Bird Observatory, 229 Highway 332 West, Lake Jackson, TX 77566; Alley Cat Allies, 7920 Norfolk Avenue, #600, Bethesda, MD 20814, or the .
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jerome Blackstone.
Published in the Beaumont Enterprise on Feb. 13, 2019